Colts vs. Ravens game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will take us to Baltimore as the Ravens will welcome the Colts to town. The Ravens are coming off a 23-7 road victory at Denver last Sunday while the Colts improved to 2-2 on the year with a 27-17 win at Miami.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Indianapolis Colts-Baltimore Ravens matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Ravens Week 5 odds

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Ravens -320, Colts +250

Our picks for Colts vs. Ravens

Pick against the spread: Colts +6.5

The Ravens should be able to walk out with the outright victory on Monday night, but expect the Colts to make things tight. Prior to last Sunday’s 23-7 win at Denver, all of Baltimore’s games came within six points and the Colts rank in the top half of the league in both passing and rushing defense. It’ll be a close one on Monday.

Over/under: U46

Along with the tight ballgame, I don’t expect any kind of offensive fireworks show happening in this one. Injuries and all, Baltimore has grinded out a few low scoring battles the last two weeks and the Colts will be willing to lean into the running abilities of Jonathan Taylor to carry them. Under 46 seems right.

Preferred player prop: Lamar Jackson O228.5 passing yards (-115)

With the running game in constant flux because of injuries, the Ravens have relied on the arm of Lamar Jackson and he’s thrown for 235 yards or more in every contest. He’s upped his passing yards every week and there’s no reason to believe why he can’t cross 228.5 in this one.

