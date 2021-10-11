Ty’Son Williams, Devonta Freeman are active for Week 5 vs. Colts on MNF

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 5 inactives and both Ty’Son Williams and Devonta Freeman are officially ACTIVE for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Colts. Last week Williams was inactive, while Le’Veon Bell was active, but that will flip this week.

Latavius Murray should remain the lead back, but we know this backfield can share work fairly evenly at times. Trying to project usage for this group is tough. Last week Murray led the group with 45 snaps, 16 routes run, no targets and 18 carries. Bell was second with 20 snaps, nine routes run, one target and four carries. Freeman was last in the group with six snaps and one carry.

Fantasy football impact

Will Williams take over for Bell or will Freeman see his usage rise? Right now it is tough to tell and Latavius Murray is likely the only back worth starting in fantasy this week.