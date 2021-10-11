Top 30 power forward rankings for 2021-22 fantasy basketball season

The NBA preseason is officially underway with the opening day of the 2021-22 regular season just around the corner. Equally as important, fantasy basketball season is here and drafts are beginning to take place. DraftKings Nation has you covered with 30 rankings at each position for ESPN H2H category leagues, which could be beneficial even if you’re playing in other leagues that aren’t associated with ESPN. Whether it’s Yahoo! CBS Sports, or NBA.com, these lists will provide you the ultimate guide in building the perfect fantasy team for the 2021-22 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The only thing that could slow Giannis down this season would this lingering knee issue that still seems to be a concern almost four months since injuring it. Still, his production from category to category rivals the Nikola Jokic’s and Luka Doncic’s of the world, minus the three-point efficiency. Giannis doesn’t strike me as a coaster, and won’t be taking any victory laps to begin the season. He’s the reigning Finals MVP, arguably the league’s top player, and undoubtedly the No. 1 power forward in our DraftKings rankings. The Greek Freak should be in for another outstanding fantasy season.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

At just 23 years of age, Jayson Tatum has already cemented his status as one of the NBA’s top players. He took a huge leap in year four, as he made strides as a passer and playmaker for others while increasing his scoring by working his way to the free-throw line more frequently. The subtle increases in points, free throws, rebounds, and assists made Tatum that much more impressive in fantasy leagues, and another slight jump this year could boost him into borderline top-five territory. It’ll be interesting to see if anything changes with Tatum’s production or usage as Ime Udoka replaces Brad Stevens on the sidelines. Regardless, there’s a very high ceiling with Tatum as a fantasy stud going into year five.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

What was supposed to be an outstanding 2020-21 season for Anthony Davis quickly went south, as injuries prevented Davis from reaching his ceiling. The short offseason left Davis and others coasting their way into the season before fully ramping it up. Along the way, he was met with injury after injury, which limited him to just 36 games played — exactly half of the regular season. But now, with rest and health on his side, Davis should bring a renewed sense of urgency and a return to form this season. There might be a slight decrease in minutes given his injury history and the Lakers’ depth, but I’d still anticipate for Davis to put forth some gaudy numbers on a nightly basis across eight and nine-category fantasy leagues.