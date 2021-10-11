Marquise Brown goes without catch in first half on MNF vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are locked in a heated Monday night contest to conclude Week 5, with the road team holding a 7-3 lead late in the first half.

The Baltimore offense has not been in sync for much of the first half but got things going on its final drive just before halftime. Sammy Watkins has been the primary receiver so far with two catches for 35 yards on three targets but he’s questionable to return to the game. Tight end Mark Andrews has also been involved with four catches for 52 yards. Speedster Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who is notorious for big games in primetime slots, has been held without a catch. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed him on a wide open route to the endzone late in the half.

He has been on the field consistently and is not injured, so this likely has more to do with the Colts respecting his big-play ability and containing him. It has opened things up for Baltimore’s other receivers but certainly is annoying fantasy managers who are playing Brown. The Oklahoma product appeared to breaking out this season and emerging as a consistent receiver, only to have a poor showing to start Monday Night Football. Let’s see if he can turn things around in the second half.