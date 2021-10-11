Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 5 MNF matchup: Colts vs. Ravens

To wrap up Week 5 in the NFL, we have the Indianapolis Colts going on the road to play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night football. The Colts (1-3) will try to build off their 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on the road last week. Meanwhile, the Ravens (3-1) will return back home after winning two straight road games over the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

Can Carson Wentz and Co. wrap up their three game road trip with a win in primetime over a surging Ravens team? Or will Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore to their second win under the bright primetime lights this season? Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Ravens are seven-point favorites. 83% of the handle and 72% of bets are being placed on the Ravens to cover.

Is the public right? The Ravens are a better team on both sides of the ball, heading into tonight’s matchup. Despite losing three running backs to injury, Baltimore has not lost a step, instead we’ve seen Lamar Jackson and Co. air the ball out with Hollywood Brown being on the receiving yards.

It would not come as a surprise to the Ravens’ passing game to feast on a Colts’ defense that has allowed 11 passing touchdowns this season. When it comes to the spread, the Ravens are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games and 6-0 ATS in their last six games against teams from the AFC South. In Baltimore’s last 10 games, when they are favored by a touchdown or more, they are 5-4-1 against the spread. On the other end of the spectrum, the Colts are 0-6 against the spread vs. teams from the AFC North.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 46. 53% of the handle is on the over, while 56% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? The public is on the right side as I don’t think there will be a lot of points scored in tonight’s game between the Colts and Ravens. Both teams like to run the football, which will eat up significant portions of the clock. I think we could potentially see a 24-16 game tonight. The point total has gone under in six out of the Ravens’ last eight games, but it has gone over five out of Baltimore’s last six home games.

Betting the moneyline: The Ravens are home favorites with moneyline odds at -320. Moneyline odds for the Colts are at +250. 83% of the handle and 90% of bets are being placed on the Ravens to win.

Is the public right? There’s a lot of juice on the Ravens to win tonight, but that should not deter you from playing them on the moneyline. They are the better team and have distinct advantages at QB, WR, TE, and defense. Jackson has shown the doubters that he can be an effective passer in the last couple of games and that should continue against the Colts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.