What channel is Rays vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS at Fenway Park on Monday night at 7:07 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

The Red Sox took a 2-1 series lead on a Christian Vazquez two-run walk-off HR in the bottom of the 13th inning in Game 3 on Sunday night. Boston won the game 6-4 and will have a chance to eliminate the Rays on Monday night.

The Rays had a chance to take a lead in the top of the 13th but a rule disallowing a ground-rule double prevented Tampa Bay from scoring the go-ahead run and extending a rally. Kevin Kiermaier hit a shot to the wall in RF which bounced off Hunter Renfroe and into the bullpen.

Tampa Bay may be going home early after advancing to the World Series last season. The Rays won the AL East and had the best record in the American League. Tampa Bay has yet to name a starter for the game while Boston is tossing lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.

There are not yet odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game 4 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 11th

Game time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app