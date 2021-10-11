 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel is Astros vs. White Sox ALDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Chicago White Sox host the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Staff Writer
Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the ninth during Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Houston Astros will face the Chicago White Sox in Game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series on Monday, October 11th at 3:37 p.m. on FS1.

The White Sox were down 6-2 in the fourth inning of Game 3, but managed to come back and salt away an easy one following a five-run fourth inning. With a three-run ninth for insurance, the South Siders were able to extend the series for at least 15 more hours, but will be underdogs to complete the comeback from down 2-0 to advancing to the ALCS.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Astros are -390 to win the overall series, with the Sox a +300 underdog to complete the comeback. The “Black Out” crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field was a big factor on Sunday night, but will they translate into Monday afternoon?

Here’s where to watch Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

Astros vs. White Sox Game 4 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 11th
Game time: 3:37 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

More From DraftKings Nation