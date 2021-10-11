What channel is Astros vs. White Sox ALDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Houston Astros will face the Chicago White Sox in Game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series on Monday, October 11th at 3:37 p.m. on FS1.

The White Sox were down 6-2 in the fourth inning of Game 3, but managed to come back and salt away an easy one following a five-run fourth inning. With a three-run ninth for insurance, the South Siders were able to extend the series for at least 15 more hours, but will be underdogs to complete the comeback from down 2-0 to advancing to the ALCS.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Astros are -390 to win the overall series, with the Sox a +300 underdog to complete the comeback. The “Black Out” crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field was a big factor on Sunday night, but will they translate into Monday afternoon?

Here’s where to watch Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

Astros vs. White Sox Game 4 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 11th

Game time: 3:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app