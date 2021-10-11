Astros vs. White Sox live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 4 via live online stream on FS1

The Chicago White Sox managed to stave off elimination with a 12-6 win in Game 3 on Sunday night over the Houston Astros, and will have to do it one more time to stay alive in their American League Division Series.

Despite two two-run home runs from the ‘Stros Kyle Tucker in the second and third innings, a two-run jack from Yasmani Grandal and a three-run shot off the bat of Leury Garcia put the South Siders back in front. Three runs on five hits and an error in the fourth gave the home team the lead for good, but they still trail 2-1 in the series.

You can live stream Game 4 at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Astros are -390 to win the overall series, with the Sox a +300 underdog to complete the comeback.

Pitchers: TBD vs. Carlos Rodon

First pitch: 3:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: White Sox TBD, Astros TBD

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app