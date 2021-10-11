Rays vs. Red Sox live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 4 via live online stream on FS1

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday night at 7:07 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Fox Sports 1.

The Red Sox are coming off a 13th-inning walk-off win in Game 3 on Sunday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series. Christian Vazquez hit a two-run HR in extra innings to give the Red Sox a 6-4 win and the series lead. The Rays had a shot to take a lead of their own in the 13th inning, but a ground-rule double was disallowed since it hit off Hunter Renfroe in the outfield and went into the bullpen. It prevented the Rays from advancing runners that would have given them at least a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds late Sunday evening and has it evenly priced at -110 for both teams.

Pitchers: TBD vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Rays -110, Red Sox -110

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app