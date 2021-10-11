Braves vs. Brewers live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 3 via live online stream on TBS

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers pick up their 2021 National League Division Series on Monday after a travel day. The teams head to Truist Park in Atlanta with the series tied 1-1. First pitch for Game 3 is 1:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS.

You can live stream the game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Brewers opened as a modest road favorite (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook, but since announcing Freddy Peralta would get the start, they have slipped. The Braves are -115 favorites with Ian Anderson taking the hill and the Brewers are slim -105 underdogs heading into game dya.

Pitchers: TBD vs. Ian Anderson

First pitch: 1:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Braves -115, Brewers -105

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app