 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves vs. Brewers live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 3 via live online stream on TBS

We go over how you can watch Monday’s TBS MLB broadcast featuring the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.

By David Fucillo
An overall view of Truist Park during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves on September 9, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers pick up their 2021 National League Division Series on Monday after a travel day. The teams head to Truist Park in Atlanta with the series tied 1-1. First pitch for Game 3 is 1:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS.

You can live stream the game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Brewers opened as a modest road favorite (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook, but since announcing Freddy Peralta would get the start, they have slipped. The Braves are -115 favorites with Ian Anderson taking the hill and the Brewers are slim -105 underdogs heading into game dya.

Brewers vs. Braves

Pitchers: TBD vs. Ian Anderson
First pitch: 1:07 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Braves -115, Brewers -105
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app

More From DraftKings Nation