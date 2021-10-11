Dodgers vs. Giants live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 3 via live online stream on TBS

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers return to action Monday evening in Game 3 of the 2021 National League Division Series. First pitch is scheduled for 9:37 p.m. ET and will air on TBS.

You can live stream the game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Giants won Game 1 of the series, shutting down the Giants in a 4-0 game. The Dodgers offense as not to be denied however, winning 9-2 in Game 2. Cody Bellinger and A.J. Pollock made noise at the bottom of the line combining for three runs scored and four RBIs. Julio Urías threw five innings and gave up one run on three hits and a walk.

The Dodgers send out Max Scherzer in Game 3 and are a -210 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants will start Alex Wood and are a +175 underdog. Total runs is installed at 7 with the over juiced to -120. The Dodgers are a -190 favorite to win the series.

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Max Scherzer

First pitch: 9:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -210, Giants +175

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app