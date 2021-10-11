What channel is Braves vs. Brewers ALDS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers head to the South for Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia at 1:07 p.m. ET on TBS.

The Braves are coming off a shutout against the Brewers in Game 2 on Saturday to steal home field advantage. Atlanta got a stellar performance from SP Max Fried, who tossed 6 scoreless innings, allowing just 3 hits with 9 strikeouts in the win. The Braves had 2-run rally in the third inning before Austin Riley added an insurance solo HR later in the win.

Milwaukee will need to regroup after striking out 14 times in the loss in Game 2 while only collecting six hits. The Brewers split at home, which isn’t great considering they’ve used their top two starters in Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. Freddy Peralta will likely start in Game 3, but the team has yet to announce that.

The Braves are favorites on the moneyline at -125 with Ian Anderson on the hill. The Brewers are +105 and sending Freddy Peralta to the mount, while the over/under is set at 8 runs on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Brewers Game 3 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 11th

Game time: 1:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app