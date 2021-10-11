What channel is Dodgers vs. Giants ALDS Game 3 on and when does it start

The NLDS between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers shifts to LA with Game 3 at Dodger Stadium on Monday night at 9:37 p.m. ET on TBS.

The Dodgers evened the series 1-1 with a big 9-2 win in Game 2 on Saturday night. Julio Urias did a little bit of everything in the start. He allowed just one run over 5.0 IP with five strikeouts and also drove in a run in the second inning. The back up of the lineup came up big with Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock each driving in two runs. Will Smith also went yard.

The Giants didn’t get the type of performance they were hoping out of Kevin Gausman. He allowed 4 ER on four hits in 5.1 IP. It wasn’t all his fault really; the Giants went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in Game 2. That will need to change in Game 3 on Monday as the lefty Alex Wood will go up against Max Scherzer.

The Dodgers are big moneyline favorites in Game 3 at -210 with Scherzer on the hill. San Fran is +175 on the road. The run total is set at 7 on the over/under on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game 3 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 11th

Game time: 9:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app