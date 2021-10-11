White Sox vs. Astros series: Predictions, odds, picks for Game 4 of ALDS

The Chicago White Sox kept their postseason hopes alive on Sunday as they defeated the Houston Astros 12-6 in Game 3. Despite the win, the Astros still lead the series 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Monday night. The game is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1. The Astros will give the ball to Jose Urquidy and the White Sox will start Carlos Rodon.

Run line: Astros +1.5 (-170), White Sox -1.5 (+150)

Over/under: 8.5

Moneyline: White Sox -135, Astros +115

After seeing the Astros’ offense take off for a combined 15 runs in the first two games of the series, the White Sox offense finally woke up on Sunday night. Chicago scored 12 runs on 16 hits and had three innings, where they scored three runs or more. The White Sox were also 8-of-15 with RISP, which is good to see as they couldn’t buy a hit or run in the first two games down in Houston.

They will now try to carry that momentum into Game 4 tonight in another must win. The Sox need Carlos Rodon to give them at least five innings, after Dylan Cease only went 1.2 IP on Sunday night. Rodon had a solid September (2.00 ERA) as he only made two starts in the previous month due to injury. The All-Star pitcher has faced Houston twice this season and has pitched well with a 0.64 ERA and .089 OBA.

However, the White Sox bats will have to try and figure out Urquidy, who has an ERA of 3.86 and .229 OBA on the road. He also pitched well down the stretch for the ‘Stros, setting up Game 4 to be a potential low scoring game. I think there might be some value on the under at +100, but ultimately I’m taking the White Sox on the moneyline.

Starting pitchers: José Urquidy vs. Carlos Rodon

Urquidy will look to give a better performance tonight than Luis Garcia did on Sunday night in Game 3. The 26-year-old walks into the potential close out game with a record of 8-3 and 3.62 ERA in 20 starts during the regular season. Urquidy has only faced the White Sox once this season, which was on June 17 at MinuteMaid Park. In that game, he gave up four hits, two earned runs, one walk, and had five strikeouts in 7.0 IP. The Astros went onto win 10-2.

Rodon will try to push the White Sox into Game 5 against a potent and high-scoring offense in the Astros. The All-Star starting pitcher didn’t pitch a lot in August due to an injury, but he bounced back in September with a 2.00 ERA and 3-0 record in four starts. The 28-year-old has also pitched well at home, which bodes well for a White Sox team that was 53-28 in the regular season. In 11 starts at Guaranteed Rate Field, Rodon is 6-3 with a 2.26 ERA and .170 OBA.

Prediction: White Sox -135

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.