Braves vs. Brewers series: Predictions, odds, picks for Game 3 of NLDS

Game 3 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers will now shift to Truist Park on Monday at 1:07 p.m. ET (TBS).

After losing Game 1 on Friday 2-1, the Braves picked up a much-needed 3-0 win in Game 2 on Saturday. For the third game of this series, Atlanta will give the ball to Ian Anderson and the Brewers will start Freddy Peralta. Below we’ll get you ready for a pivotal Game 3, which will be one of four postseason games on Monday.

Braves vs. Brewers odds

Run line: Braves -1.5 (+170)

Over/under: 7.5

Moneyline: Braves -120, Brewers +100

As the series moves to Atlanta, we see that the Brewers are slight underdogs to the Braves. Offense has been at a premium through the first two games of this series due to the great pitching matchups. That should continue with Anderson and Peralta, who have had their moments of good pitching this season.

Anderson, who pitched in the postseason last year, has done well at home this season. The 23-year-old starter has a 5-1 record, 3.52 ERA, and .207 OBA in 11 starts at Truist Park. As for Peralta, he’s been used as a starter and relief pitcher in the second half of the season. The 25-year-old has done well on the road with an ERA of 2.70 and .175 OBA in 12 starts. Peralta has the stuff to strike out the Braves’ sluggers and I think the Brew Crew can string some hits together in a hitter friendly park.

Starting pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Ian Anderson

If Monday’s game is anything like the first two games, then we should be in store for a good pitching matchup between Peralta and Anderson. This season, the 25-year-old Peralta is 10-5 with an ERA of 2.81 through 28 games (27 starts). Peralta has pitched well on the road and during the day, which should give Brewers fans confident. In 12 road starts this season, he’s 5-2 with an ERA of 2.70 and .175 OBA. Then in day games, his ERA goes up 3.03, but Peralta still holding opponents to .197 at the plate.

When it comes to Anderson, he had a record of 9-5 and 3.58 ERA during the regular season. The 23-year-old has not fared well in seven daytime outings this year with an ERA of 3.86 and 1-3 record. However, he’s only allowed three home runs, compared to 13 at night for what it’s worth.

Prediction: Brewers ML (+100)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.