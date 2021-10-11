Dodgers vs. Giants series: Predictions, odds, picks for Game 3 of NLDS

In the other NLDS series, we have the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants tied up at 1-1, heading into Game 3 on Monday night. The Giants defeated the Dodgers 4-0 in Game 1, thanks to 10-strikeout performance from Logan Webb. But the Dodgers bounced back in Game 2 with a 9-2 win on Saturday night. After being held silent in Game 1, LA’s offense erupted for 11 hits and scored seven runs between the sixth and eighth innings.

For Monday night’s contest, Alex Wood will get the start for the Giants, while the Dodgers will give the ball to Max Scherzer. Below we’ll breakdown this intriguing Game 3 matchup and give you info on which team to play on moneyline.

Dodgers vs. Giants odds

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+105), Giants +1.5 (-125)

Over/under: 7.5

Moneyline: Dodgers -200, Giants +170

The Giants are going to need an all-world performance from Alex Wood as the Dodgers are 11-0 when Scherzer is on the mound. Wood was tremendous for San Fran during the regular season with a 10-4 record and 3.83 ERA in 26 starts. However, he has not done well on the road with an ERA of 4.20 and .282 OBA. There’s a lot of juice on the Dodgers, which is not a surprise as they are 9-1 in their last 10 games (excluding playoffs) when listed as -200 on the moneyline. I like the Dodgers to get the job done, but the Giants on the run line could be a play.

Starting pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Max Scherzer

This season, Wood has not fared well against the Dodgers this season with an ERA of 4.76 and .290 OBA in three starts. The 30-year-old has allowed 20 hits and five earned runs in 17.0 IP. However, Wood had a fantastic month of September, where he only gave up two earned runs and had an ERA of 1.38.

Scherzer is coming off not his best start against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game, where he recorded three hits (one earned run), three walks, and four strikeouts in 4.1 IP. But if you are the Dodgers, you wouldn’t want to have any other pitcher on the mound in this spot.

Prediction: Dodgers -200

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.