Kadarius Toney, Khalil Herbert among best players to add in Week 6 waivers

Week 5 of the NFL season saw several teams deal with multiple injuries to key players, while others experienced breakout fantasy stars. With Sunday’s slate wrapped up, here’s a look at some of the top waiver wire options ahead of Week 6.

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (4.6% in ESPN leagues)

Chicago is without star running back David Montgomery and although Damien Williams took over as the primary ball carrier, Herbert got 18 touches out of the backfield. That’s a huge chunk of opportunities, which Herbert converted into 75 yards. It looks like Montgomery will still be out for some time, so Herbert can be a nice flex play assuming he continues to see that workload.

Giants WR Kadarius Toney (10.7%)

Toney burst onto the scene for the Giants, catching 10 passes for 189 yards in Week 5. New York was without its top three receivers, so Toney might not see the same volume going forward as players get healthier. However, his speed and ability to hit the home-run play make him an intriguing waiver add.

Saints QB Jameis Winston (24%)

Winston has a bye in Week 6, but he’s got a great schedule after the break. The Saints will play the Seahawks, Buccaneers, Falcons and Titans in the four games following the bye week and all four have been known to struggle against the pass. Winston’s numbers are slightly inflated by a Hail Mary touchdown from Week 5 but the quarterback is starting to show why he was taken No. 1 overall. And he’s probably going to have Michael Thomas back.

Patriots TE Hunter Henry (35.6%)

Henry caught six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win, making it back-to-back weeks with a score for the tight end. He’s emerged as a superior receiving option to Jonnu Smith and Mac Jones trusts Henry in the red zone. With the Cowboys, Jets and Chargers coming up, the schedule sets up well for Henry to be productive at a position of scarcity.

Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard (10.8%)

This is a tough backfield to navigate for fantasy managers. It’s becoming clear that Leonard Fournette and Bernard are the top two options for Tampa Bay in the running back room, so the latter is a good waiver wire target as a result. Tom Brady trusts Bernard in key situations and he may edge Fournette as the primary receiving back down the line. It’s hard to find good depth at running back. so Bernard is worth adding.