Texans WR Chris Conley worth waiver wire add after big performance against Patriots in Week 5

The Houston Texans suffered a brutal loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5, losing a 22-9 advantage in the 25-22 loss. Houston gave up 10 points in the final quarter of the loss and will hope to regroup in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts. One player on the Texans to look out for is wide receiver, Chris Conley.

Texans WR Chris Conley: Week 6 waiver wire

Conley caught three passes for 84 yards and a score, establishing himself as a threat in Houston’s offense. The Texans have struggled at times to move the ball, but game script is almost always going to favor their receivers. Conley only really has value if he gets in the endzone, so that’s something to keep in mind for fantasy managers. Brandin Cooks is the lead receiver in Houston, so Conley has to make the most of limited opportunities. For managers thin at receiver, Conley is an intriguing addition off the waiver wire.