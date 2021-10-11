Darrel Williams worth waiver wire add after Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffers knee injury in Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs were rocked by the Buffalo Bills in a 38-20 home loss on Sunday Night Football and were also rocked by the injury of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was taken out of the game in the third quarter with a left knee injury.

His absence opened the door for another former LSU running back in Darrel Williams, who got a handful of touches in Sunday’s loss. With the severity of CEH’s injury still unknown, it’d be wise to scour your local waiver wire for Williams this week.

Chiefs RB Darrel Williams: Week 6 waiver wire

Williams ended the Bills game with five carries for 27 yards on the ground and caught three of five targets through the air for 18 yards. He actually got more touches in their victory over the Eagles the week prior, taking 10 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs were already incorporating him as an important piece to their offense and his role is bound to increase with CEH potentially on the shelf.

Williams is just rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues and 8% of ESPN leagues, so you’ll most likely find him if you look for him come Tuesday morning.