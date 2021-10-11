Is Jerick McKinnon worth a Week 6 waiver wire add after Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury?

The Kansas City Chiefs were ransacked by the Buffalo Bills in a 38-20 loss on Sunday Night Football and may have lost starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a knee injury for the immediate future.

There are options Andy Reid and staff can turn to for his replacement, including backup Jerick McKinnon. Will the veteran be worth a waiver wire add ahead of this Sunday’s battle against Washington?

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon: Week 6 waiver wire advice

McKinnon’s production has been virtually non-existent this season as the Chiefs have used him sporadically. Even with CEH out late in Sunday’s game, he still only had a single carry for two yards and two receptions for 13 yards.

More telling is his usage, as he’s only registered 46 snaps for the entire season. That’s significantly less than fellow backup Darrel Williams, who has 116 through five games. McKinnon will indeed be available in most leagues but he’s not worth a waiver wire add until proven otherwise.