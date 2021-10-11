What Week 5 tells us about Jets running backs in fantasy football

The New York Jets were unable to get a win overseas, losing 27-20 to the Atlanta Falcons in London in Week 5. However, their backfield had a productive day and will have the attention of fantasy managers looking for help at the position going forward.

Fantasy football analysis: Jets RBs Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman

Carter had 29 snaps, while Johnson had 22. Coleman was a non-factor in the game, recording three carries and one target for a total of 11 yards. Carter was the more productive rusher with 38 yards and a touchdown on 10 touches but Johnson had a rushing score as well. Carter had three catches for 20 yards while Johnson had two receptions for 22 yards.

Week 6 recommendation

It appears the rookie Carter has taken hold of the position. His efficiency is not great and he’ll be behind a lot of other running backs but he does make a decent bench addition off the waiver wire and can be a spot starter in fantasy football. Johnson is potentially worth holding onto in case something were to happen to Carter but isn’t a good starting option in most standard leagues. Both running backs are good starting options in leagues with 14 or more teams.