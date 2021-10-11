Opening Week 6 Bucs vs. Eagles odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in primetime this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. on Thursday Night Football.

Tampa Bay is coming off of a dominant 45-17 Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins as Tom Brady threw for five touchdown passes. Philadelphia was also victorious in Week 5, coming from behind to tough out a 21-18 win over Carolina.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Bucs-Eagles Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Bucs -7

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Bucs -335, Eagles +260

Opening point spread: Bucs -7.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Early pick: Bucs -7

The Eagles should be feeling good about themselves as they enter this Thursday night primetime matchup fresh off of a gutsy win against Carolina, but they’ll have their work cut out for them against the defending champions. Even without Gronk, the Buccaneers will have too much offense for Philadelphia to keep up with for 60 minutes. Expect Brady to have another great game while Tampa Bay’s defense forces the Eagles’ offense to struggle.

