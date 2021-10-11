Opening Week 6 Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Dolphins and Jaguars will face off across the pond this coming week for the second London game of the year, with kickoff set for 9:30 on Sunday.

Miami suffered its fourth straight loss after falling 45-17 to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 5. Trevor Lawrence remained winless as an NFL quarterback as the Jaguars lost 37-19 to the Titans.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Jaguars +150

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Early pick: Jaguars +3

If there was ever a time for Jacksonville to record win No. 1 of the season, this has got to be their best chance. The Jaguars will get an injury-hit Dolphins team that has lost their last four games, including three by double-figures. Expect Trevor Lawrence and James Robinson to have some big games that will power the Jags’ offense past Miami en route to their first win of the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.