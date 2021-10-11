Opening Week 6 Chargers vs. Ravens odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The LA Chargers and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chargers won a thrilling shootout over the Browns. Justin Herbert threw four touchdowns and ran in another, and Austin Ekeler added three scores, including one that saw the Browns drag him into the end zone to try and save some clock. The Ravens will be closing out Week 5 on Monday Night Football when they host the Colts.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Chargers-Ravens Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Ravens -3.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Ravens -190, Chargers +160

Opening point spread: Ravens -5.5

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Chargers +3.5

This is a huge road matchup for the Chargers who have emerged in the conversation for best teams in the AFC. If this stays above a field goal, the Chargers are the play. Their offense is playing some lights out football, and while they did give up big numbers to Cleveland, they’ve got a defense that can make plays when needed. They may not pull this one out, but it will be a close one.

