Opening Week 6 Vikings vs. Panthers odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Minnesota raced down the field in time to kick a game-winning field goal to beat the Lions 19-17 in Week 5. Carolina fell apart after leading Philadelphia for most of the game, ultimately falling 21-18 to the Eagles.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Vikings-Panthers Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Panthers -1.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Panthers -125, Vikings +105

Opening point spread: Panthers -3

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: Panthers -1.5

A lot of what happens in this Week 6 matchup will depend on the availability of Christian McCaffrey. Should McCaffrey give it a go, the Panthers will have the offensive weapons to put up points and compete with the always-dangerous Minnesota Vikings offense. Without him, the Panthers’ offense could struggle for a third straight week. Keep your eye on the injury reports throughout the week, as well as the potential impact it has on the line movement.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.