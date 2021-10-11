Opening Week 6 Packers vs. Bears odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Packers and Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Green Bay scored a 25-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals when Mason Crosby made a field goal in overtime after having already missed three prior. The Bears went into Las Vegas and came out with a 20-9 win over the Raiders.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Packers-Bears Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Packers -4.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Packers -210, Bears +175

Opening point spread: Packers -4.5

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: Under 46

The winner of this NFC North matchup will come out of Week 6 in first place in the division. After two straight wins and an impressive Week 5 road win in Las Vegas, Chicago seems ready to make another statement win. The Bears’ pass defense has been great in recent weeks and will have the task of slowing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense down. This could be another low-scoring defensive battle, so taking the under on the points total may be something to look into.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.