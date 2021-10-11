Opening Week 6 Bengals vs. Lions odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Cincinnati lost a hard-fought game to the Packers in Week 5 as both teams’ kickers traded multiple missed game-winning field goals before Green Bay finally put one through the uprights in overtime. Detroit saw their first win of the season slip away when the Vikings marched down the field and kicked a game-winner as time expired.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Bengals-Lions Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Bengals -190, Lions +160

Opening point spread: Bengals -1

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: Lions +3.5

Both teams are coming off of truly heart-breaking losses in Week 5 but will have a chance to redeem themselves in Week 6. This feels like a trap game for the Bengals who face a competitive Detroit team that has had opportunities to win a few games this season. However, the Bengals probably figure out how to eke out a win on the road. Watch for possible line movement throughout the week — a shift one way or the other could be crucial.

