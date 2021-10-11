Opening Week 6 Texans vs. Colts odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Texans and Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

After leading comfortably for the majority of the game, the Texans suffered a 25-22 loss to the Patriots in Week 5. The Colts have yet to take the field for their Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which will take place on Monday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Texans-Colts Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Colts -10

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Colts -490, Texans +360

Opening point spread: Colts -9.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: Colts -10

Even when the Texans look like they’ve figured a few things out, it's rarely ever enough. As Tyrod Taylor likely misses another game due to injury, it’s hard to think that Davis Mills and this Houston offense can put up the necessary points to win. Indianapolis hasn’t done much through four games to show that they can piece together a well-played 60-minute game, but they should have enough on both sides of the ball to pull off the home win against this struggling Texans team.

