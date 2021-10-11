Opening Week 6 Rams vs. Giants odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The LA Rams and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams recorded a 26-17 divisional win in Seattle on Thursday night to stay in second place in the NFC West, while the New York Giants left Dallas with a 44-20 loss and a few more injuries.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Rams-Giants Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Rams -10.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Rams -490, Giants +360

Opening point spread: Rams -3.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Early pick: Rams -10.5

It’s usually tough for teams to play well in these cross-country road games, but the Rams will have to do so in order to keep track in the standings with the Arizona Cardinals. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both left Week 5’s loss with injuries and never returned, so their status going forward will have an impact on the final lines ahead of the Rams-Giants Week 6 matchup. Either way, this is a game that L.A. should win regardless of who is and is not available for New York.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.