Opening Week 6 Bills vs. Titans odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Bills and Titans will face off in primetime this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Titans took care of business against the still awful Jaguars squad, winning 37-19. Jacksonville gave them some trouble in the first half, but Derrick Henry took over and finished the game with 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Bills beat the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, winning in particularly impressive fashion. Josh Allen continues his ascent, but the Bills control of the Chiefs defense was a sight to behold.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Bills-Titans Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Bills -3.5

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Bills -200, Titans +170

Opening point spread: Bills -2.5

Opening point total: 52.5

