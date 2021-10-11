Opening Week 6 Seahawks vs. Steelers odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Seahawks and Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Pittsburgh earned a 27-19 home victory of the Denver Broncos in Week 5, while the Seahawks lost superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to a finger injury in their 26-17 Thursday night loss to the Rams.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Seahawks-Steelers Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Steelers -5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Steelers -225, Seahawks +185

Opening point spread: Steelers -2.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: Steelers -5

For Seattle to get back on track, they’ll have to count on Geno Smith to replace the production of Russell Wilson, who will be out for multiple weeks after undergoing surgery on his finger. Smith will be tasked with going on the road and facing one of the tougher defenses in the NFL in his first start since 2017. The Steelers finally turned in a good offensive performance in Week 5 and could be trending in the right direction going into Sunday night’s primetime matchup with the Seahawks. Pittsburgh should be able to get the job done at home.

