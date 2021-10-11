Opening Week 6 Raiders vs. Broncos odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Raiders suffered a 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears, which saw their offense reach several standstills while the defense got torched in key moments by Justin Fields. The Broncos eventually found their footing after going down big to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but ultimately lost the contest 27-19. Both teams are 3-2 entering this pivotal AFC West game and are hoping to keep pace with the red-hot Chargers in the division.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Raiders-Broncos Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Raiders +140, Broncos -160

Opening point spread: Broncos -3.5

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: Raiders +3

Las Vegas has dropped two games in a row after starting 3-0 but Derek Carr is the superior quarterback in this matchup. The Broncos have been slightly off defensively of late, and the Raiders have the players to exploit that unit. Teddy Bridgewater has yet to prove he can go toe to toe with another quarterback in a high-scoring game. The Raiders are the pick here as underdogs.

