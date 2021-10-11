Opening Week 6 Cardinals vs. Browns odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Cardinals and Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

In their lowest-scoring offensive performance of the season, the Cardinals used their defense to put together a 17-10 divisional win against the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Browns lost a tough one in a 47-42 shootout against the Chargers in Week 5.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Cardinals-Browns Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Browns -2.5

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Browns -145, Cardinals +125

Opening point spread: Browns -4.5

Opening point total: 50

Early pick: Under 53

Arizona is a road dog and facing a Browns team coming off a disappointing end to their game in LA. The Cardinals looked a bit more mortal against the 49ers, but Kyler Murray remains an impressive playmaker. I’d prefer getting Arizona at a full field goal, but in the meantime, I’m intrigued by the under on 53. While both offenses can put up big points, both defenses are among the best in the league. Cleveland ranked third and Arizona ranked sixth in defensive efficiency coming into Week 5.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.