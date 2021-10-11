Opening Week 6 Cowboys vs. Patriots odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Cowboys and Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cowboys beat the Giants 44-20 thanks to a great offensive outing from Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. New England came from behind in Week 5 and stole a win from the Houston Texans, kicking a late field goal to secure a 25-22 victory.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Cowboys-Patriots Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Cowboys -4

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Cowboys -200, Patriots +170

Opening point spread: Patriots -3

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: Cowboys -4

No matter the circumstance, it seems as though New England is always in a close game. They lost close ones to Tampa and Miami before winning by three over the Texans in Week 5. However, it’s unlikely the Patriots will be able to stay within striking distance against a high-powered Dallas offense that also has the defense to smother Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense.

