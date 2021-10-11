How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the October 11th episode

Just 10 days away from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw comes live from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

We’ll be treated to a marquee main event between the top four women in the company along with the continuation of both the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The presumed main event of tonight’s show will be a tag team match as Bianca Belair will team up with Sasha Banks to take on Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch, Belair, and Banks are on a collision course for a triple-threat title match at Crown Jewel, but it still begs the question of what will be the direction with Flair as the Raw champion once she moves to Smackdown in a few weeks.

The show will also feature the first-round matches for the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments on the Raw side. For KOTR, Kofi Kingston will battle Jinder Mahal and Ricochet will square up with Xavier Woods. On the women’s side, Doudrop will fight Natalya and Dana Brooke will go one-on-one with Shayna Baszler. The semifinal matchups will happen next week before the ppv.

Finally, WWE Champion Big E will go face-to-face with Drew McIntyre. Last week, the two defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in tag team action before E accepted McIntyre’s challenge for a championship match at Crown Jewel. With E on Raw and D-Mac bound for a Smackdown in a few week, they’re trying to streamline this title program as quickly as possible.