Super Bowl 56 odds: Bills, Cowboys climbing, Seahawks stumbling after Week 5

The NFL is headed into Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 and we are through the quarter point of the season. After Monday, every team will have 12 games remaining on their 17 game slate, and Week 6 brings the first bye weeks. The Falcons, Saints, Jets, and 49ers will all be sidelined this week.
We’ve still got a long ways to go until we reach the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but in the meantime, we will continue tracking how Super Bowl odds are moving for each team. You can view the changing odds each week in the table below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Bucs remain the favorites and the Bills are the new team nipping at their heels. The Chiefs opened the season as favorites but slipped coming out of Week 3. The Chiefs have now lost three of their last four games, but still have the third best odds.
The biggest mover up the board this week was the Cowboys. Although beating the Giants isn’t exactly a big deal, the NFC East is clearly a mess otherwise and they are in position to cruise to one of the higher seeds in the playoffs. It remains to be seen if they’ll climb past the Cardinals, who remain undefeated, but are still only +1400 to win the Super Bowl. Arizona faces a huge test this weekend when they travel to Cleveland and are road dogs. If they can spring a road upset and remain undefeated, we’ll see their odds improve considerably.
The biggest droppers this week are the Seahawks, but that is due to Russell Wilson’s injury. They dropped from +2800 to +8000 on news that Wilson could be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after surgery on the middle finger on his throwing hand. The biggest non-injury drop belongs to the Raiders who lost to the Bears and dropped from +6000 to +10000.
In non-injury movement, the 49ers dropped from +2800 to +4000 after a loss to the Cardinals, the Broncos dropped from +3500 to +5000 after a loss to the Steelers, and the Vikings dropped from +6500 to +8000 in spite of a last second win over the Lions (or maybe, because of).
The Colts and Ravens wrap up Week 5 in a game that could shake up the odds a little bit more. Here’s a look at Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 6.
Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 6
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+600
|+550
|+550
|+500
|+500
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+500
|+500
|+500
|+600
|+600
|Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|+1100
|+1000
|+700
|+750
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1400
|+1200
|+1100
|+900
|+800
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1400
|+1800
|+1500
|+1600
|+1200
|Green Bay Packers
|+1300
|+1400
|+1400
|+1800
|+1200
|Cleveland Browns
|+1600
|+1500
|+1700
|+1800
|+1400
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4500
|+3500
|+3500
|+3000
|+1600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+3500
|+3500
|+3500
|+3500
|+2000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+3000
|+2800
|+3500
|+2000
|+2200
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1400
|+1400
|+1400
|+1400
|+2800
|Seattle Seahawks
|+2000
|+1600
|+2500
|+2800
|+2800
|Denver Broncos
|+4500
|+3000
|+2500
|+2200
|+3500
|New Orleans Saints
|+3000
|+2200
|+3500
|+3000
|+3500
|Tennessee Titans
|+3000
|+3500
|+3000
|+2500
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+10000
|+6500
|+5000
|+4500
|+4500
|Minnesota Vikings
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+6500
|New England Patriots
|+3500
|+3500
|+3500
|+6500
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+9000
|+6500
|+5000
|+6500
|+10000
|Miami Dolphins
|+3500
|+2800
|+5000
|+8000
|+10000
|Washington
|+5000
|+6500
|+6500
|+10000
|+10000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+3500
|+5000
|+5000
|+15000
|+10000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+4500
|+3500
|+5000
|+15000
|+15000
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+15000
|+10000
|+20000
|+15000
|+15000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+10000
|+5000
|+6500
|+8000
|+20000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|+10000
|+20000
|+30000
|+20000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+8000
|+10000
|+20000
|+20000
|+25000
|Chicago Bears
|+6500
|+8000
|+8000
|+50000
|+25000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|+15000
|+50000
|+100000
|+50000
|Detroit Lions
|+20000
|+25000
|+50000
|+50000
|+100000
|Houston Texans
|+30000
|+10000
|+50000
|+100000
|+100000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13000
|+25000
|+50000
|+100000
|+100000
