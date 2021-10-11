 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl 56 odds: Bills, Cowboys climbing, Seahawks stumbling after Week 5

The Bills impressed on Sunday Night Football and that has them climbing the odds board. Meanwhile, the Seahawks drop big time with Russell Wilson’s injury.

By David Fucillo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is headed into Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 and we are through the quarter point of the season. After Monday, every team will have 12 games remaining on their 17 game slate, and Week 6 brings the first bye weeks. The Falcons, Saints, Jets, and 49ers will all be sidelined this week.

We’ve still got a long ways to go until we reach the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but in the meantime, we will continue tracking how Super Bowl odds are moving for each team. You can view the changing odds each week in the table below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bucs remain the favorites and the Bills are the new team nipping at their heels. The Chiefs opened the season as favorites but slipped coming out of Week 3. The Chiefs have now lost three of their last four games, but still have the third best odds.

The biggest mover up the board this week was the Cowboys. Although beating the Giants isn’t exactly a big deal, the NFC East is clearly a mess otherwise and they are in position to cruise to one of the higher seeds in the playoffs. It remains to be seen if they’ll climb past the Cardinals, who remain undefeated, but are still only +1400 to win the Super Bowl. Arizona faces a huge test this weekend when they travel to Cleveland and are road dogs. If they can spring a road upset and remain undefeated, we’ll see their odds improve considerably.

The biggest droppers this week are the Seahawks, but that is due to Russell Wilson’s injury. They dropped from +2800 to +8000 on news that Wilson could be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after surgery on the middle finger on his throwing hand. The biggest non-injury drop belongs to the Raiders who lost to the Bears and dropped from +6000 to +10000.

In non-injury movement, the 49ers dropped from +2800 to +4000 after a loss to the Cardinals, the Broncos dropped from +3500 to +5000 after a loss to the Steelers, and the Vikings dropped from +6500 to +8000 in spite of a last second win over the Lions (or maybe, because of).

The Colts and Ravens wrap up Week 5 in a game that could shake up the odds a little bit more. Here’s a look at Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 6.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 6

Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 +550 +500 +500
Kansas City Chiefs +500 +500 +500 +600 +600
Buffalo Bills +1000 +1100 +1000 +700 +750
Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 +1100 +900 +800
Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1800 +1500 +1600 +1200
Green Bay Packers +1300 +1400 +1400 +1800 +1200
Cleveland Browns +1600 +1500 +1700 +1800 +1400
Arizona Cardinals +4500 +3500 +3500 +3000 +1600
Dallas Cowboys +3500 +3500 +3500 +3500 +2000
Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2800 +3500 +2000 +2200
San Francisco 49ers +1400 +1400 +1400 +1400 +2800
Seattle Seahawks +2000 +1600 +2500 +2800 +2800
Denver Broncos +4500 +3000 +2500 +2200 +3500
New Orleans Saints +3000 +2200 +3500 +3000 +3500
Tennessee Titans +3000 +3500 +3000 +2500 +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6500 +5000 +4500 +4500
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +5000 +5000 +5000 +6500
New England Patriots +3500 +3500 +3500 +6500 +10000
Carolina Panthers +9000 +6500 +5000 +6500 +10000
Miami Dolphins +3500 +2800 +5000 +8000 +10000
Washington +5000 +6500 +6500 +10000 +10000
Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 +5000 +15000 +10000
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +3500 +5000 +15000 +15000
Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +10000 +20000 +15000 +15000
Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +5000 +6500 +8000 +20000
New York Giants +8000 +10000 +20000 +30000 +20000
Atlanta Falcons +8000 +10000 +20000 +20000 +25000
Chicago Bears +6500 +8000 +8000 +50000 +25000
New York Jets +15000 +15000 +50000 +100000 +50000
Detroit Lions +20000 +25000 +50000 +50000 +100000
Houston Texans +30000 +10000 +50000 +100000 +100000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +25000 +50000 +100000 +100000

