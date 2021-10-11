Super Bowl 56 odds: Bills, Cowboys climbing, Seahawks stumbling after Week 5

The NFL is headed into Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 and we are through the quarter point of the season. After Monday, every team will have 12 games remaining on their 17 game slate, and Week 6 brings the first bye weeks. The Falcons, Saints, Jets, and 49ers will all be sidelined this week.

We’ve still got a long ways to go until we reach the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but in the meantime, we will continue tracking how Super Bowl odds are moving for each team. You can view the changing odds each week in the table below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bucs remain the favorites and the Bills are the new team nipping at their heels. The Chiefs opened the season as favorites but slipped coming out of Week 3. The Chiefs have now lost three of their last four games, but still have the third best odds.

The biggest mover up the board this week was the Cowboys. Although beating the Giants isn’t exactly a big deal, the NFC East is clearly a mess otherwise and they are in position to cruise to one of the higher seeds in the playoffs. It remains to be seen if they’ll climb past the Cardinals, who remain undefeated, but are still only +1400 to win the Super Bowl. Arizona faces a huge test this weekend when they travel to Cleveland and are road dogs. If they can spring a road upset and remain undefeated, we’ll see their odds improve considerably.

The biggest droppers this week are the Seahawks, but that is due to Russell Wilson’s injury. They dropped from +2800 to +8000 on news that Wilson could be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after surgery on the middle finger on his throwing hand. The biggest non-injury drop belongs to the Raiders who lost to the Bears and dropped from +6000 to +10000.

In non-injury movement, the 49ers dropped from +2800 to +4000 after a loss to the Cardinals, the Broncos dropped from +3500 to +5000 after a loss to the Steelers, and the Vikings dropped from +6500 to +8000 in spite of a last second win over the Lions (or maybe, because of).

The Colts and Ravens wrap up Week 5 in a game that could shake up the odds a little bit more. Here’s a look at Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 6.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 6 Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 +550 +500 +500 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +500 +500 +600 +600 Buffalo Bills +1000 +1100 +1000 +700 +750 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 +1100 +900 +800 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1800 +1500 +1600 +1200 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1400 +1400 +1800 +1200 Cleveland Browns +1600 +1500 +1700 +1800 +1400 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +3500 +3500 +3000 +1600 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +3500 +3500 +3500 +2000 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2800 +3500 +2000 +2200 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +1400 +1400 +1400 +2800 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +1600 +2500 +2800 +2800 Denver Broncos +4500 +3000 +2500 +2200 +3500 New Orleans Saints +3000 +2200 +3500 +3000 +3500 Tennessee Titans +3000 +3500 +3000 +2500 +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6500 +5000 +4500 +4500 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +5000 +5000 +5000 +6500 New England Patriots +3500 +3500 +3500 +6500 +10000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +6500 +5000 +6500 +10000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +2800 +5000 +8000 +10000 Washington +5000 +6500 +6500 +10000 +10000 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 +5000 +15000 +10000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +3500 +5000 +15000 +15000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +10000 +20000 +15000 +15000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +5000 +6500 +8000 +20000 New York Giants +8000 +10000 +20000 +30000 +20000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +10000 +20000 +20000 +25000 Chicago Bears +6500 +8000 +8000 +50000 +25000 New York Jets +15000 +15000 +50000 +100000 +50000 Detroit Lions +20000 +25000 +50000 +50000 +100000 Houston Texans +30000 +10000 +50000 +100000 +100000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +25000 +50000 +100000 +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.