JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to go on IR after Week 5 shoulder injury

Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5, and after a trip to the hospital, his season is in jeopardy. The Steelers expected to place him on injured reserve “and are fearful he will miss rest of the season, per beat writer Gerry Dulac.

Smith-Schuster played 25 snaps before suffering the injury. He was in very clear pain as he left the field and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Fantasy football implications

Ray-Ray McLoud saw an increase in snaps, finishing with 34 (52% of offensive snaps) in the Steelers win. He was targeted twice and caught one pass for one yard. He will see increased work in place of Smith-Schuster but has little fantasy value for now.

Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson are the top two receivers on the depth chart, but Najee Harris will continue to be a factor in the passing game. Claypool led the team with six targets and Harris was second with five targets. Five different pass catchers followed with two targets apiece.