D’Eriq King to have surgery on shoulder, likely ending college career

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King is having surgery on his throwing shoulder and is likely done for the season, according to head coach Manny Diaz. King suffered the injury on September 18 against Michigan State. Diaz announced the news on the radio Monday morning.

“Really, the day after the Michigan State game, we knew that odds are the injury he suffered in his shoulder would probably need a surgery to correct it,’’ Diaz said. “And if he had to have the surgery, that that would end his season. There was a narrow avenue that he could rehab and potentially come back and be able to play this season without needing a surgery. So, we were going down that road. That’s what D’Eriq wanted, to go down that road.”

This also likely means King is done as a college athlete. He could apply for a medical hardship waiver in 2022, but if he does not, he is out of eligibility.

Diaz said the team is now preparing Tyler Van Dyke to be the starter for the foreseeable future. Van Dyke has started two games since King’s injury, a 69-0 win over Central Connecticut and a 30-28 loss to Virginia. In that time he has completed 25 of 41 passes on the season with 473 yards and four touchdowns to zero interceptions.