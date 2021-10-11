Tyreek Hill suffers knee injury on SNF in Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs were soundly beaten on Sunday Night Football by the Buffalo Bills and to heap injury onto defeat, their top wide receiver hurt his knee, per NFL Network’s James Palmer. Coach Andy Reid didn’t give much actual information on the injury, but didn’t sound overly concerned.

The Chiefs lost starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a leg injury last night as well. He was able to walk to the locker room, but did so quite gingerly. Hopefully it isn’t a long term injury, but we should think of him as iffy for next week’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Hill’s injury is a mystery at the moment, as we didn’t see when it happened and we lack details. Unless news comes out earlier, we’ll need to wait until Wednesday’s first practice of the week to learn more. If Hill were to miss any time, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson and Josh Gordon would jockey for his targets.