Matt Rhule: Christian McCaffrey ‘hopeful’ for Week 6 vs. Vikings

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said on Monday that he’s “hopeful” that Christian McCaffrey will play this week, per Darin Gantt. McCaffrey made his return to practice last week after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy football implications

With McCaffrey being sidelined for the last two games, the Panthers have been leaning on rookie running back Chuba Hubbard. The rookie turned in one of his best performances on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hubbard had a game-high 101 yards on 24 carries, along with five receptions (six targets) for 33 yards.

The 22-year-old running back has admirably filled in the void left by McCaffrey over the last two weeks, which almost mirrored what Mike Davis did last season. However, if the Panthers do get McCaffrey back for next week, that would give defenses something else to focus on outside of wide receiver D.J. Moore.