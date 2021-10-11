Curtis Samuel week-to-week with groin injury, per Ron Rivera

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that wide receiver Curtis Samuel is considered week-to-week because of his nagging groin injury, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

His groin injury has bothered him since the preseason, as he missed the first three weeks of the regular season and made his season debut in their Week 4 victory over the Falcons. Samuel was questionable heading into Week 5 and had minimal impact in the team’s 33-22 loss to the Saints on Sunday He commanded only one receiving target and took one carry for eight yards before being taken out of the game with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications

It’d be best to avoid Samuel in any fantasy capacity for the foreseeable future as he’s still trying to shake this groin injury that won’t go away. Terry McLaurin is WFT’s obvious go-to receiving option but you should also look to see if you can acquire Adam Humphries or Ricky Seals-Jones off the waiver wire.