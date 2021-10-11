Samaje Perine placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cincinnati Bengals placed backup running back Samaje Perine and rookie offensive lineman Jackson Carman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Fantasy football implications

The Bengals were leaning on Perine in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers as Joe Mixon was hobbled by an ankle injury. Perine had a team-high 59 yards on 11 carries, along with four receptions (five targets) and 24 yards and a touchdown. The veteran running back scored 18.3 fantasy points, which was also a season-high for him.

With Perine being sidelined for the foreseeable future, Cincinnati will hopefully have Mixon at full strength when they play the Detroit Lions next week. Mixon did not have his typical rushing performance against the Pack, picking up 33 yards on 10 carries. But the starting running back did find his way into the end zone, still providing fantasy managers with 10.5 fantasy points.