Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be out for a “few weeks” with MCL sprain

We break down the Monday news that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is dealing with an MLC sprain, and what it means for Week 6.

By Jovan C. Alford
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire reportedly suffered an MCL sprain on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills and will be out for a few weeks, per Ian Rapoport.

Fantasy football implications

Edwards-Helaire, along with the rest of the Chiefs’ offense struggled in Sunday night’s loss to the Bills. The former first round pick had a season-low 13 yards on seven carries and one reception for 11 yards. In Kansas City’s previous two games, CEH was phenomenal rushing for over 100 yards twice with two touchdown receptions.

With the former LSU standout on the shelf for the next few weeks, Kansas City will turn to Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon. Williams had a better game than CEH did, recording 27 yards on five carries and three receptions for 18 yards (7.5 fantasy points). The 26-year-old will be featured both in the running and receiving games, just as Edwards-Helaire has been used this season. McKinnon does not hold much fantasy football value, only scoring 5.9 points this season. However, that could change with Kansas City down to only two healthy running backs.

