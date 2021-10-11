Damien Harris is day-to-day with rib and chest injuries heading into Week 6

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is reportedly day-to-day with rib and chest injuries, per Ian Rapoport. The NFL insider added that Harris checked out okay after Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy football implications

Harris received the bulk of the carries in the Patriots’ 25-22 win over the Texans on Sunday afternoon. The 24-year-old running back had a game-high 58 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. He also scored 9.8 fantasy points, which was a drastic improvement from what he did the last two weeks.

If Harris is just day-to-day, that is the best case scenario for the Patriots, who already lost James White a couple of weeks ago. The former Alabama Crimson Tide running back started out the regular season with double-digit fantasy points and a 100-yard rushing performance. But he also saw his fair share of struggles against two defenses in the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots are going to need Harris for next week’s game against the opportunistic Dallas Cowboys’ defense.