Judge: Daniel Jones in concussion protocol heading into Week 6

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge indicated on Monday that starting quarterback Daniel Jones is in concussion protocol, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com.

The Giants signal-caller was knocked out of Sunday’s 44-20 loss to the Cowboys and was replaced by backup quarterback Mike Glennon. Jones suffered the injury while taking a hit at the goal line late in the first half. He was eventually carted off the field and into the locker room, where he sat out for the rest of the afternoon.

Players who enter concussion protocol must pass a five-step process and be cleared by both a team physician and an independent neurological consultant before he can officially return to action.

Fantasy football implications

Jones’ injury was part of a brutal afternoon for the Giants’ offense that saw running back Saquon Barkley be carted off with an ankle injury and wide receiver Kenny Golladay leave with a knee injury. Running back Devontae Booker and receiver Kedarius Toney will be leaned upon as the primary reliable options for New York, increasing their fantasy value for the immediate future.