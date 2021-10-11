Giants WR Kadarius Toney dealing with foot/ankle issue

The New York Giants are continuing to see injuries pile up and rookie Kadarius Toney is the latest to join the report. Head coach Joe Judge said the receiver is dealing with a foot/ankle problem and while Toney will not be done for the season, his status for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams seems to be in question.

Fantasy football implications

The Giants are banged up in the receiver room, although Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepherd could come back soon. Kenny Golladay is dealing with a hyperextended knee and John Ross has a history with injury problems. Toney is in line to be a top pass-catcher for the Giants if he suits up, coming off a 189-yard day against the Cowboys. However, his status is also in question. The Giants also don’t know how Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are holding up after suffering injuries Sunday, so this entire offense might be worth avoiding in fantasy football.