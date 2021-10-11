Rob Gronkowski “very close” on return, per Bruce Arians for TNF

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians indicated on Monday that it’ll be very close on whether or not tight end Rob Gronkowski will return this week, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Gronkowski has been out of action for the last weeks, going down in the Bucs’ Week 3 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. Gronk was taken out of the game after taking a gnarly hit, ultimately ending up with four cracked ribs, a broken rib, and a punctured lung. The future Hall of Famer has been week-to-week ever since.

Prior to the injury, Gronkowski was putting up numbers like his prime, New England self. He had 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns in just two-and-a-half games.

Fantasy football implications

The Bucs have a short week of preparation as they travel up to Philadelphia for the Thursday night game. For that reason, they’ll most likely rest Gronk for at least one more week and pencil him in for their Week 7 showdown against the Bears.

In the meantime, expect the committee of OJ Howard, Cameron Brate, and Codey McElroy to continue to hold down the fort at tight end.