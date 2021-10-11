Josh Allen is the new favorite for NFL MVP coming out of Week 5

The NFL heads into Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the new favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Allen improved from +700 to +400 following his monster performance on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 59 yards and a score in the 38-20 win. On the other end, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 61 yards, but also threw two interceptions. His MVP odds have been sinking during the Chiefs recent struggles. He opened as the +500 favorite during the offseason, but has sunk to +2000.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray moved into the favored slot last week at +450, but took a step back to +500 and second place behind Allen. Murray didn’t play poorly in Week 5, but the 49ers defense gave him trouble and that coupled with Allen’s monster game explains the shift.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert are right behind Allen and Murray, tied at +700. Both quarterbacks are playing great football and their teams are in first place in their respective divisions.

Allen is the clear front-runner after his performance against the Chiefs, and he heads into a stretch in which he can potentially pad his numbers. The Bills travel to face the Titans in Week 6, and while that won’t be a gimme, the Titans are an inconsistent team this season. After a Week 7 bye, Buffalo faces the Dolphins, Jaguars, Jets, and Colts in succession. The Bills should be able to head into New Orleans in Week 12 with a 9-1 record.

Murray has a huge Week 6 matchup as the Cardinals travel to face the Browns. After what should be an easy one against Houston, Arizona faces the Packers, 49ers, Panthers, and Seahawks before a Week 12 bye. We’ll know a lot more about the Cardinals when they head into their bye.

2021 NFL MVP odds, through Week 5

Josh Allen: +400

Kyler Murray: +500

Dak Prescott: +700

Justin Herbert: +700

Tom Brady: +900

Matthew Stafford: +1000

Aaron Rodgers: +1100

Patrick Mahomes: +2000

Lamar Jackson: +2500

