Astros vs. White Sox Game 4 of ALDS postponed due to inclement weather

Game 4 of the ALDS between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago. The game was supposed to be played at Guaranteed Rate Field at 3:37 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. Game 4 will be played on Tuesday, October 12th at 2:07 p.m. ET.

The White Sox avoided elimination on Sunday night with a 12-6 win over the Astros in Game 3. Houston still leads the best-of-5 series 2-1 with Game 4 now to take place on Tuesday. This has some impact on the series.

José Urquidy vs. Carlos Rodon was supposed to be the pitching matchup for Game 4. Rodon will definitely start for the White Sox on Tuesday. It’s still to be seen if the Astros roll with Urquidy and a bullpen game or opt to go back to Lance McCullers Jr., who started Game 1 of the ALDS last Thursday. That would give him plenty of days rest in between starts.