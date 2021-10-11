Cardinals improve to 5-0, can they go undefeated?

The Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, holding on to win 17-10. The 49ers did a good job containing Murray for much of the game, but the Cardinals defense stepped up in some key spots — particularly holding the 49ers to 1-of-5 on fourth down conversions.

With the win, the Cardinals improve to 5-0 and remain and the last undefeated squad in the NFL. They hold a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, and a one game lead for the No. 1 seed over the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The Cardinals are proving they are for real, and now one of the questions on people’s minds is whether or not they can run the table. It’s a longshot given how infrequently it has happened in NFL history, but you can still bet on it!

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering two sets of undefeated odds. The first is whether or not the Cardinals can go 17-0 in the regular season, with odds installed at +10000. The second is whether or not they can go 20-0 and win the Super Bowl, with odds installed at +20000.

Here’s what the Cardinals remaining schedule looks like.

Week 6: @ Cleveland Browns

Week 7: vs. Houston Texans

Week 8: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 9: @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 10: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 11: @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: @ Chicago Bears

Week 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 15: @ Detroit Lions

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 17: @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Cardinals have some gimmes on the schedule, but it only gets more difficult this coming weekend. They travel to face the Browns and are currently 2.5-point underdogs. They were underdogs in the season-opener against the Titans and three weeks later against the Rams, and won both games in convincing fashion. Cleveland is coming off a tough loss to the Chargers and it’s hard to tell where their heads will be at.

It is highly unlikely the Cardinals win out. Aside from the Browns game, they host a Packers squad that’s playing well, they have to travel to Dallas, they still have to travel to Seattle and San Francisco. Those are all difficult games, and undefeated also means no slip-ups in games you should win. Yes, they should beat teams like Indianapolis, but upsets happen every week. They’re a strong contender to win it all, and your money is probably better wagered on their shorter division, conference, and Super Bowl odds.

